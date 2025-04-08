Oppn conspiring to derail state’s education system, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged conspiracy by the Opposition to destroy the education system of the state in the wake of the recent Supreme Court verdict cancelling jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools. Trinamool Congress on Monday gave the call for hosting rallies across the state protesting against the “conspiracy”.

“A dirty game started in 2022. There is a conspiracy to destroy the education system. Teachers of classes 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th are the gateways to higher education. Many (teachers) are gold medallists. They have achieved great results in their lives and you are calling them thieves. You are calling them incompetent. Who gave you this right? Who is playing this game?” Banerjee said. She slammed CPM’s Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal, Bikash Bhattacharya who had fought the case for candidates deprived of jobs due to the recruitment scam.

“Why did you apply, this is my first question. Whether Bikash Bhattacharya will be isolated or not politically, CPM has to answer. Why is he cancelling all these lists?” she asked.

She accused the Opposition of snatching the livelihoods of people in a bid to target her government. “In Tripura, 10,000 jobs were cancelled. The BJP in its first manifesto had promised they would get the jobs back once in power. They did not. Instead, they physically attacked those who tried to protest,” she said.

TMC’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that on April 9, the student-youth wing of the TMC will hold a march from College Square to Dharmatala. On the same day, there will be protest rallies in every block, town and wards across the state. Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari blamed Banerjee for the termination of the school jobs and accused her government of repeatedly failing to submit the list of eligible and tainted candidates to the Supreme Court.

“The state still has a chance. Submit the list by April 15. Otherwise, on April 21, we will march to Nabanna with one lakh people. This will be a non-political, people’s movement,” Adhikari warned.