Oppn being harassed: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre after the CBI conducted a raid at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and said all Opposition leaders are being subjected to such harassment by the Central investigating agencies.

“During the Meghalaya elections, a raid was conducted at the residence of a lawyer who is the state’s stand-in counsel for 36 years. When the election results were declared, the raid stopped. Today (Monday), I heard that a raid has been held at Rabri Devi’s house. No one from the Opposition is being spared when it comes to such an operation. But there is no raid at the residences of Congress leaders. This is because Congress is the A team of the BJP, the CPI(M) is the B team and a section of religious leaders is their C team,” Banerjee said.

“There is a nexus. I never do politics for the sake of money. I do politics for morality and for rendering service to society. I will never do politics with money, power and if ever such a mindset develops, I will quit politics,” she added.

A few days ago, while reacting to the results of the Sagardighi bypoll, Banerjee had alleged that BJP, Congress and CPI(M) have a “give-and-take relationship”.

“In the coming days, we will end their political drama… In 2024, we will see an alliance between Trinamool and the people. We will not go with any of the other political parties. We will fight alone with people’s support,” she had said.