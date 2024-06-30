Operation ‘Nanhey Faristey’: Ten minors rescued by RPF

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway (ER) rescued ten minors from different stations through “Operation Nanhey Faristey” on June 27.



On-duty RPF officials of Pakur had successfully rescued five minor boys’ from platform number two of Pakur Railway Station, under ER’s Howrah Division.

The boys, identified as Rahim Sheikh (17), Ensuf Sheikh (6), Amman Seikh (15), Jalim Seikh (15) and Ravivul Seikh (13), were found wandering suspiciously on the platform. The boys were subsequently handed over to Jan Lok Kalyan Parishad,

Baliharpur, Pakur for further course of action.

Another minor boy was rescued by RPF Post Howrah North officials from platform number one of the Railway station. Identified as Pawan Kumar (16), upon questioning, it was found that he had fled from his maternal uncle’s house, and was handed over to the Child Helpline at Howrah.

On the same day, Howrah North RPF officials rescued another minor boy identified as Abu Hasan (14), from the North concourse area of Howrah Railway Station.

Two minor girls were rescued by Sealdah South RPF Post from platform number 18 and 19 of Sealdah Railway Station.

The girls, identified as Sadia Parveen (10) and Afsana Khatoon (14) stated that they had fled from their homes. While another minor boy was rescued from a train at Barrackpore Railway Station based on a Railway Madad complaint. Ten-year-old was handed over to the Child Helpline, Sealdah.