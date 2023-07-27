Operation & maintenance of ‘Pathasathis’ begin across Bengal through PPP mode

Kolkata: The state Tourism department has set the ball rolling for the operation and maintenance of ‘Pathasathis’ (roadside motels) across Bengal through PPP mode with contracts signed for operating 40 of them already. Currently, the total number of such units is 69.



It was in July last year that the state Cabinet had given the nod to the Tourism department to run these units in PPP mode.

“While driving to a particular tourist destination, there is always the need to stop and relax a bit, use bathroom facilities or purchase essential travel items such as bottled drinking water, snacks, etc. Keeping this in mind, we are developing the ‘pathasathis’ in PPP mode. In foreign countries, they are known as motels,” state Tourism minister Babul Supriyo said during the question-answer session at the state Assembly, on Thursday.

These units, punctuated along highways in the state, are located at vulnerable locations covering each and every district, with their allied amenities. Private players, with good experience in the hospitality sector, have been roped in for management and maintenance. They will take up the repair and renovation with proper branding and signage development to make these units attractive to potential customers.

There will be clean and hygienic toilets to be used by travellers and tourists at no cost, clean and hygienic kitchens and restaurants with the facility of freshly-cooked food following statutory regulations such as FSSAI license, a sales counter for essential travel items such as bottled drinking water, snacks, keeping the premises well-guarded and ensuring the safety of travellers.

The private parties are providing 10 per cent of the available space within the premises to the Tourism department for allotment to SHGs/MSME /Benfish/others for sale counters, which is expected to improve the attractiveness of the property.

Presently, the footfall at the ‘Pathasathis’ is on the rise as all state government and private vehicles are also stopping here.

Supriyo added that currently, there are 2,247 registered homestays across the state. The state government offers a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh for the homestays and has already spent Rs 10 crore 65 lakh in this respect. The highest number of registered homestays — 1070 — are located in Kalimpong.