Operation launched against resorts on government land

Jalpaiguri: The district administration launched an operation against resorts located on government land in the Murti area of Meteli Block, Jalpaiguri district. Block administration officials and police arrived at the scene on Tuesday, demolishing the gates and boundary walls of two private resorts.



According to block administration sources, the resort authorities were asked to provide necessary documents before the operation began. Despite submitting these documents, the officials were not satisfied with their validity.

As news of the demolition spread, many locals gathered in the area.

Jiban Bhowmik, treasurer of the Gorumara Tourism Welfare Association, commented: “Earlier, operations were conducted against resorts in the Gajoldoba and Lataguri areas on government land.

The administration is addressing land-related inconsistencies. In the future, members will be urged to resolve any land-related issues promptly.” Government officials present at the scene declined to comment on the matter.