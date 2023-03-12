Operation Himrahat: Army rescues about 400 stranded tourists in Sikkim

darjeeling: The Army saved the day for around 400 tourists stranded in the heavy snowfall in the Tsongmo Lake, Nathula Pass area of Sikkim. Troops of Trishakti Corps in collaboration with Civil Police and Civil Administration immediately came into action and launched rescue mission Operation Himrahat.



On March 11 afternoon, there was heavy snowfall in Sikkim. Around 100 vehicles with about 400 tourists returning from Nathula and Tsongmo Lake got stranded.Under Operation Himrahat the relief operations continued through late night on March 11. The tourists were moved to safe areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals.

“The troops arranged accommodation for the stay of 360 tourists including 178 males, 142 women and 50 children. Detailed coordination was done with GREF for road opening in the morning” stated an Army release.On March 12 morning, GREF dozers assisted in clearing the snow and opening the roads. By 9 am the road was cleared to enable movement of vehicles to Gangtok. The quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions and ensured early clearance of road to enable movement of vehicles to Gangtok.

The stranded Tourists have expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the Army. “With the support of the Army all the tourists have returned safely to Gangtok. On Sunday passes for Nathula and Tsongmo Lake were not given. We will assess the situation on Monday and decide whether issuing of tourist passes will resume or not” stated Tenzing Loden Lepcha, Superintendent of Police, East Sikkim, talking to Millennium Post.

Nathula Pass is located at an altitude of 14400 ft in Sikkim and at a distance of 51km from Gangtok. It is the border between India and the Tibetan Autonomous Region under China. Tourists require passes to visit this restricted area.Met office forecasts more rain and snow from Tuesday. “Both intensity and distribution could increase from Tuesday. There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in Sikkim and adjoining areas of West Bengal from Tuesday with snow in the higher reaches. There will be hailstorm in one or two places also” sated Gopinath Raha in-charge of the IMD station

in Gangtok.