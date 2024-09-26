OPD shifted from Darjeeling District Hosp to Victoria Hosp

Darjeeling: On Wednesday, the outpatient department (OPD) was shifted from the District Hospital to the Victoria Hospital in Darjeeling. This will allow streamlining of health services and also allow the District Hospital to function at its maximum capacity, stated Health department officials. Anit Thapa, chief executive sabhasad of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) inaugurated the OPD services at the Victoria Hospital which has been upgraded at a cost of around Rs 80 lakh.



“The GTA has lived up to its commitment of better, effective and streamlined health services. This is a Dassain (Dussehra) gift from the GTA to the people of the Hills,” stated Rajesh Chauhan, deputy chairman, GTA, in-charge of the Darjeeling District Hospital.

“The district hospital is a 500 bedded hospital. However, at present, we are operating only 300 beds because of space constraints. With the shifting of the OPD to Victoria, the vacant space can now be used to accommodate the remaining 200 beds,” added Chauhan. He mentioned that the new OPD now has a water connection and added facilities, including restrooms for individuals with disabilities. Chauhan gave a clarion call to the public to help maintain cleanliness and hygiene at the hospital by cooperating with the staff in maintenance.“We have 33 rooms for the OPD here on the ground floor. On the floor above, a District Integrated Public Health Laboratory will come up soon. Work is continuing on war footing. We hope to complete it soon and make the lab functional. The Victoria has been given a facelift at a cost of around Rs 80 lakh,” stated Samden Dukpa, executive director, Health, GTA.

Interestingly, Victoria Hospital, established in 1864 as Darjeeling’s first charitable hospital and dispensary, was later upgraded into a full-fledged hospital. However, after the renovation of Eden Hospital (Darjeeling District Hospital), it was inexplicably abandoned by the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC) in November 2002.