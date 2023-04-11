‘Onus on owners in Siliguri for cleanliness of vacant plots’

Darjeeling: Owners will now have to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their vacant plots (where construction has not started), stated Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb. A host of steps have been announced to prevent and control dengue, especially during monsoon season. Deb has asked Health department staff to exercise more caution.



“Siliguri is highly vulnerable to dengue and we have decided on a number of steps to prevent and control this dreaded disease,” stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC.)

“We have noticed that many have bought plots in Siliguri but have not constructed. These plots are lying empty and have turned into garbage dumps, making these areas highly vulnerable to dengue. Owners have to take responsibility for their plots. If they are not cleaned, legal action will be taken against them,” stated Deb.

The Mayor stated that citizen’s meetings will be held ward-wise to sensitise the masses. Wards vulnerable to dengue will be earmarked. As per the instructions of World Health Organisation, emphasis will be given to spraying, replacing fogging. “We will also check if Vector Control Teams are visiting door-to-door for distributing leaflets and conducting mikings,” stated Deb.

The Mayor stated that altogether 34 Sushastha Kendras (health centres) will come up in the SMC area. In the financial year 2022-23, 16 are to be constructed and in the financial year 2023-24, 18 will be built. However, land has not been identified for 10 yet.

“We have instructed officials including health and Borough Chairpersons to identify land for the 10 immediately,” stated Deb.