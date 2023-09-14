Only two working days left, still not a word on agenda of Parliament spl session: TMC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’Brien, on Wednesday, attacked the Centre, claiming that “not a word on the agenda” of the special session of Parliament was disclosed even though only two working days were left for the sitting.

“TWO working days to go before the #SpecialParliamentSession begins and still not a word on the agenda Only TWO people know! And we still call ourselves a parliamentary democracy,” he wrote on X. However, after Derek’s post, the Central government — late in the evening — unveiled the ‘tentative agenda’ for the special session scheduled to convene from September 18 to 22.