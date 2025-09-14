‘Only one student caught with mobile in six days’

Kolkata: The Higher Secondary Semester III (Part I) examinations of 2026 have so far remained largely incident-free, with only one student caught carrying a mobile phone in the first six days—a sharp decline compared to previous years when such cases were reported from the very first day.

The lone incident was recorded on the fifth day (September 12) at Sufi Abdul Momen High Madrasa in Howrah, where a student of Jagatballavpur High School was found in possession of a mobile phone during the Physics paper. In line with the regulations of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), her entire Semester III examinations were cancelled and she was barred from sitting for the remaining papers. No violations were reported on the sixth day, held on Saturday.

The semester examinations commenced on September 8 across 2,106 venues. To enforce its zero-tolerance policy on electronic gadgets, the Council provided each centre with a metal detector. All examinees are subjected to frisking before being allowed entry into the exam centres.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said: “Continuous campaigning has been conducted. About 7,000 heads of schools or their representatives were informed about our zero-tolerance policy on mobile phones and electronic gadgets. The examinations are being conducted in a disciplined manner and are going well.”

The decline marks a significant improvement compared with recent years. In the last Higher Secondary examinations under the annual system held in March 2025, eight students were caught with mobile phones, some concealing devices in shoes and caps, and even smuggling them in through bathroom windows. In 2024, the figure was as high as 41. Officials believe the downward trend reflects both stricter security measures and increased awareness among students.