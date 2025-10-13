‘Only green fireworks can be burst for 2 hrs on Diwali’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board on Monday said bursting of green fireworks will be allowed for two hours on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali on October 20.

Only green fireworks, “which result in significantly less pollution”, can be used during the two-hour period, as per court directives, WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra said.

“On the night of Kali Puja/Diwali (October 20), bursting fireworks is permitted during a two-hour window – 8 pm to 10 pm,” Rudra said.

Green fireworks certified by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) or the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) can only be used, and only for a restricted time, the WBPCB said.

It has also launched a special vigil in collaboration with the police for setting up checkpoints to prevent the supply of unlicensed fireworks, Rudra said. WBPCB personnel and the police have been working in tandem to ensure illegal fireworks don’t pilfer into the market, he said.

Babla Roy, the chairman of the ‘Sara Bangla Atasbaji Unnayan Samity’ (the apex body of fireworks producers and sellers in West Bengal), said in the days leading up to Kali Puja and Diwali, certified green crackers will be sold at four fairs in the city.