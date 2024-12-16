Only govt institution in Malda, N & South Dinajpur: Gour College shines in leading community dev proj

Malda: Gour College in Old Malda became the only government institution in the three districts, including Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, to be selected as a leader in a Central government initiative aimed at improving the living standards of local communities. This initiative, part of the government’s Developed India Mission, is to survey five Gram Panchayats in Old Malda, with the goal of enhancing the overall quality of life in the region.

The project will involve students from Gour College, who will work closely with residents to identify and address local challenges. The initiative covers five villages — Kamancha, Khoihatta, Maligram, Maulpur and Rasiladah — and focuses on various key development areas, including sanitation, agriculture, waste management, healthcare, education and solar energy mobilisation. According to Anirban Roy, project coordinator and Physics professor at the college, the students will conduct surveys in these areas to assess potential for improvement.

“They will evaluate five to seven key areas to identify development opportunities. After completing the surveys, we will compile the findings and submit a detailed project proposal to the Durgapur Regional Engineering College. From there, it will be sent to the Ministry of Education for approval and the project will be launched,” Roy explained.

The Central government will fund the project and Gour College will be responsible for overseeing the survey and its implementation.

Gour College stands out as a role model, not only in the Malda district but also in neighbouring North and South Dinajpur, for its commitment to integrating community service with academic learning. Asim Kumar Sarkar, Principal of the institution, expressed his pride in the achievement, highlighting the alignment of this project with the new educational policy, which emphasises community development projects and internships.

“This initiative allows our students to gain practical experience while contributing to the community, making their education more relevant and impactful,” Sarkar said. Professor Sadhan Kumar Saha, president of the Governing Body of Gour College, emphasised the importance of addressing social issues as part of the students’ education. “Academic learning alone is not enough. Students must also be aware of societal problems. Through this project, they will develop a deeper understanding of social issues and work towards solutions,” he said.