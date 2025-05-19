‘Only EC-chosen officials can be part of revising electoral rolls’

Kolkata: The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) in the state clarified that only the Commission designated officials can be part of the revising of the electoral rolls in Bengal and any other person found involved will face action.

As designated by the Election Commission (EC), only the election registration officer (ERO) and additional election registration officer (AERO) will be part of the exercise of addition or deletion of names in the electoral rolls. Recently, an assistant system manager based at Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas was suspended by the poll panel for unwanted interference in the revision of the voter list. Chief Electoral Officer, Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Saturday inaugurated a one-day capacity-building cum training programme for system managers, assistant system managers and data entry operators of all the 24 districts of the state at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla. A total of 116 election officials including 12 system managers, 49 assistant system managers and 55 data entry operators took part in the programme. The training is designed to enhance participants’ practical understanding, especially in the specialised IT areas of voter registration, ERO-net, other ECI applications & electronic systems related to the elections process.

The participants were familiarised with different aspects of ERO-net 2.0 and other applications launched by the Election Commission of India. They were trained on related legal provisions from RP Act 1950, IT protocol and guidelines of ECI. In his inaugural speech, Agarwal stressed on the transparency and application of IT as a safeguard of the election process. He discussed the provisions of RP Act 1950 and its legal provisions related to revision of the electoral roll in detail. The curriculum of the programme included interactive sessions, case studies and hands-on exercises.

The revision of names in voter cards takes place throughout the year. However, the special summary revision is expected to start from November. The final electoral roll is expected in January 2026 on the basis of which the assembly elections in 2026 will be held.

“We are taking all possible measures for preparing a transparent and error free voter list in the state,” a state CEO official said.