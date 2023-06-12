Only 39% aware of ban on single-use plastic: Survey

Kolkata: A research project by the International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water (ISWMAW) found a significant knowledge gap among the public with regards to plastic use and waste management despite administrative efforts in implementing rules and regulations.



A six-member team led by professor Sadhan Kumar Ghosh had conducted field visits and questionnaire survey to assess the status of enforcement of single use plastic (SUP) and the use of plastic carry bag above 120 microns in different wards of Kolkata, Salt Lake, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, Siliguri and Durgapur.

The research showed that plastic cutlery was being used in 51 per cent of eateries in South Kolkata, 49 per cent in North Kolkata, 55 per cent in Salt Lake, 67 per cent in Malda and Murshidabad region, 73 per cent in Howrah, 58 per cent in Durgapur and 51 per cent in other parts of the state.

In terms of banning plastic carry bags below 120 microns, the survey found compliance in shopping malls, bigger shops, star hotels, selective markets and restaurants while the non-compliance existed in around 88 per cent of the units.

Moreover, the research team found that the awareness on single use plastic ban and carry bag thickness existed only amongst 39 per cent of the people while 61 per cent had little to no knowledge about these waste management practices. “Public awareness on plastic use, waste utilisation are essential,” the survey stated.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been taking up various awareness campaigns against the use of plastics. Recently, they had organised a contest where citizens were asked to participate and use their creativity to turn plastic bottles and containers into plant pots. When asked why the KMC has not been able to curb single-use plastic in the city, Mayor Firhad Hakim had said that the civic body is continuing its drive against such plastic but the Pollution Control Board also needs to share the responsibility.