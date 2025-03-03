Only 35% of target population takes part in Filariasis drug administration programme

BALURGHAT: Balurghat’s municipal and health authorities have faced a setback in their mission to eliminate filariasis, as only 35 per cent of the target population participated in the recent drug administration programme. Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudip Das confirmed that new strategies would be implemented to achieve a filariasis-free district.

The urgency of the situation was highlighted after two filariasis cases were detected in South Dinajpur. Following this, the administration and Health department intensified their efforts. Like other districts, Balurghat has been officially declared a filariasis-affected region.

In response, the municipality, district hospital and Health department jointly formulated a disease eradication plan.

As part of the initiative, a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme was launched on February 24, aiming to eliminate filariasis by 2027. The first phase, held from February 24 to March 2, involved door-to-door distribution of medication across 25 municipal wards. However, the turnout remained significantly low, with only 35 per cent of the target population consuming the prescribed drugs. The initial goal was to cover at least 160,000 residents but widespread reluctance among people posed a major challenge.

Authorities are now analysing whether the low response was due to inadequate publicity or public apprehension. To counter this, a special drug administration camp is scheduled from April 7 to April 14. However, doubts remain about achieving even 50 per cent of the target.

Sudip Das stated: “We are conducting continuous awareness campaigns but people remain hesitant. We will extend the programme and hold a meeting with municipal officials and ward councilors on March 6 to enhance outreach efforts.” Balurghat Municipal Chairman Ashok Mitra emphasised that health workers are actively educating residents about filariasis and its prevention.

“We are undertaking extensive awareness programmes, explaining the disease and the necessity of taking the prescribed drugs,” he added.

Despite an official launch event at Lalit Mohan Adarsha High School, attended by District Magistrate Bijin Krishna and other key officials, public fear and misconceptions persist. Authorities remain determined to overcome these challenges and ensure wider participation in the upcoming phases.