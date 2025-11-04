Online verification of Class IX registration data must from Nov 6

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has made it mandatory for all recognised secondary schools to participate in the online verification, correction and downloading of Class IX registration data to ensure the accuracy of student records ahead of the Madhyamik examination, 2027.

According to a notification issued by the Board, the online verification process will be conducted through the official portal www.wbbsedata.com from 11 am on November 6 to 6 pm on November 15.

Schools have been instructed to carefully review each student’s registration details, including name, date of birth, parents’ names, photograph, signature and other relevant information and make the necessary corrections within the stipulated period.

The notification emphasises that the edit option will be disabled once the verification window closes and institutions will be held responsible for any remaining errors.

The Board has further directed schools to download and preserve the finalised registration data in PDF format for official records. Submission of incomplete or inaccurate data has been strictly prohibited, with the Board warning that such lapses may cause complications in student records and affect eligibility for the Madhyamik examination.

Participation in this verification process has been declared compulsory for all recognised schools registering Class IX students who are due to appear in the Madhyamik examination, 2027.