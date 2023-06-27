Online training with principals of schools in 7 dists held

Kolkata: An online training on the ‘Professional Development of School Teachers- MIE Expert Educator Programme’ was conducted on Monday with at least 2,000 principals from government, government-aided schools.



The training was given in association with Microsoft India. They will be training one lakh school principals or heads of the institutions through webinars in a phased manner.

The first phase was held on Monday. To seek participation for the same, the state Commissioner of School Education had sent a letter to the district inspectors of schools in Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas, Barrackpore, East and West Medinipur and Hooghly.

Each district had a quota of 300 teachers, except Barrackpore which had a quota of 200 teachers.

In the letter, principals or heads of the institutions, preferably with a Science background, from the selected schools needed to register for the training programme. It was a prerequisite that all registered participants must have an Android phone or desktop with an active Internet connection.