Online tax revenues reaching Panchayats, says minister

Kolkata: State Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) minister Pradip Mazumdar has assured public representatives and Panchayat functionaries that the tax revenues collected through the new online system are being duly devolved and credited to the respective

Panchayats’ accounts.

Since the beginning of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the entire tax collection process has been shifted online with the introduction of the unified accounting software ‘Sahaj Saral’ under the West Bengal Panchayat Management System (WBPMS). This digital platform enables real-time entry and tracking of financial transactions across the three-tier Panchayat system.

“No Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti or Zilla Parishad should feel that they are being deprived due to the online mode of collection. The tax collected online is undergoing proper devolution and is being transferred to the concerned Panchayats’ accounts. While the process was initially slow, it has now gained momentum and there is no cause for concern,” said Mazumdar.

During the recently-concluded Assembly session, MLA Kalipada Mondal of Shyampur, Howrah, had voiced concerns about the possibility of Panchayats losing their share under the new collection system.

Mazumdar also recalled that during the visit of the 16th Finance Commission to Bengal in December 2024, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Commission to reduce the proportion of tied funds.

This, she argued, would allow Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads greater flexibility to spend funds according to local needs. “Several states have made similar requests, but the Centre is yet to respond. However, Panchayats are free to use untied funds as per their requirements,” the minister added.

The P&RD department also conducts regular audits of Panchayat funds. For this purpose, 214 Panchayat accounts and audit Officers and 196 Panchayat development officers oversee Gram Panchayats. 41 Samiti accounts and audit officers and 7 Parishad accounts and audit officers (on deputation) are assigned to Panchayat Samitis. Six regional accounts and audit officers are tasked with auditing zilla Parishads.