Online student portal to be launched on Sept 25

Kolkata: In a step towards digitisation of state Higher Secondary Education official and academic works, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education



(WBCHSE) will be launching the Online Student Portal on September 25.

This portal will be used for applying duplicate registration, marksheet and certificate, migration and transcript, amongst others. Students will also be able to apply for corrections to be made in documents. In the offline form, there was a provision that the institute had to forward the application to Council. The launch of the portal will speed up the process wherein students can directly apply through the portal to Council than going through the institution.

The information will be available to respective institutions through the students report section in the school portal for their record.

The Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee had earlier talked about the Council adapting to modern ways of operating keeping in tandem with the popularity of digital approach. He has shown interest in introducing cyber security as a subject for science students in the future. The Council president

had earlier announced introduction Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in classes

XI and XII.