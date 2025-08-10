Online registration for classes IX, XI in madrasahs from Aug 12

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced that online registration for Class IX (High Madrasah and Alim) and Class XI (Fazil) students will begin on August 12.

In a notice issued by the Board’s president, heads of all recognised high and senior madrasahs across the state have been instructed to complete the process within the stipulated time.

Registration without late fee will close on August 30. Students can register between August 31 and September 6 on payment of a late fine, while a ‘super delay’ fine will be applicable from September 6 to 11. The process will be conducted exclusively through the official portal.

Meanwhile, the Board, which has introduced a semester system for the Fazil course (10+2) to align it with the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education’s examination pattern, will hold its first-ever Semester III examination from September 15 to 24. The exam will cover seven papers and follow the Higher Secondary format, with multiple-choice questions to be answered on OMR sheets supplied by the Board.

The WBBME has directed all Fazil madrasahs to enrol Semester III students for the examination after collecting an enrolment fee of Rs 130 and a centre fee of Rs 90.

The online enrolment portal will remain open from midnight of August 11 to midnight of August 21.