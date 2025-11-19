Online portal for recruitment of 13,421 primary teachers goes live

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Wednesday opened its online application portal for the recruitment of 13,421 assistant teachers in government-aided and government-sponsored primary and junior basic schools across the state.

The portal went live at 3 pm and will remain open until 11.59 pm on December 9. Applicants must submit their forms through the official WBBPE website and select their preferred district. The Board, however, clarified that the final posting will depend on vacancy availability as per medium of instruction and reservation category.

A detailed district category and medium-wise vacancy list has been issued. South 24-Parganas has the highest number of vacancies with 1,471 posts, including those earmarked for para-teachers. It is followed by Hooghly (1,212), Bankura (978), Kolkata (947), East Burdwan (928) and North 24-Parganas (906). Districts with moderate vacancies include Birbhum (860), Murshidabad (788), West Midnapore (744) and Malda (699). Districts with a lower number of vacancies are Jhargram (180), Howrah (150), Siliguri (139) and East Midnapore, which has the fewest vacancies at 76.

The recruitment process will be conducted under the West Bengal Primary School Teachers Recruitment Rules, 2016. As per eligibility norms, candidates must possess the required academic and teacher-training qualifications and must have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by WBBPE.

Selection will be based on a 50-mark evaluation matrix comprising marks for Madhyamik (5), Higher Secondary (10), teacher training (15), TET score (5), extra-curricular activities (5) and viva voce (5), and, where applicable, an aptitude test or para-teachers’ teaching experience (5).

The application fee has been fixed at Rs. 600 for general candidates, Rs. 500 for OBC-A and OBC-B candidates, and Rs. 300 for SC, ST, EWS and PwD applicants.