Online portal for admission in PG courses starts today

Kolkata: The online portal for admission in post-graduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2023-24 is beginning from Friday.



Admission will be strictly on the basis of merit and prospective students should not be called for counselling or verification of documents during the process of admission.

As notified by the state Higher Education department, submission of applications in the online portal for PG programmes will be till September 15 and publication of merit lists in PG programmes will be till September 20.

PG classes will start from October 3. The department, however, has notified that the willing universities / higher education institutes may reopen their admission portal for PG programmes subject to the availability of vacancies at the university/ institution level. However, it has been advised that the entire process of admission at the PG level should be completed positively by the first week of November 2023.

Principal of Lady Brabourne College Siuli Sarkar said that her college offers PG courses in 10 subjects, including seven in Science and three in Arts, with total seats being around 300.

“The undergraduate (UG) seats except those reserved for EWS (economically weaker section) have more or less been filled up. We expect that the PG admission would also be good,” Sarkar said. Surendranath College offers PG courses in Computer Science with a total of 20 seats.

“In the case of UG, nearly 2,100 out of 3,000 seats have been filled up and the admission is still on.

The situation is better in comparison to the previous year when 1,800 out of 2,500 seats were filled up. 10 per cent of the total seats, as per rules, are earmarked for EWS and a majority of these seats are vacant,” Principal of Surendranath College Indranil Kar said.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) will start receiving online applications for admission to the B.Ed programme (2023-25) in the Department of Teacher Education, BSAEU from Friday, with the last date of online application being September 11. The publication of a list of candidates called for counselling for admission will be on September 18 and counselling and admission in BSAEU will be on September 20.

Centralised online application for admission to B.Ed programme in self-financed colleges under BSAEU will also start from Friday with the last date for application being September 18. The admission to respective colleges will be from September 26 to 29.