Online marks submission portal of Higher Secondary Edu Board launched

Kolkata: With an aim to speed up the result processing for Higher Secondary (HS) examination, the online marks submission portal was inaugurated by state Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday at the office of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

With the use of the portal, the HS marks will be directly uploaded by the head examiners on Council’s portal then manually sent to the Council via regional offices. The double entry process wherein the head examiner will have to upload a mark twice will also reduce inaccuracy, according to the Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, as they will not be able to copy paste the data while uploading and in case of any error, an alert will be issued.

This system, according to Bhattacharjee, will save Council time considering the previous process included marks being handwritten, collected at regional offices, sent to Council, scanned and uploaded. Thereafter, errors used to be spotted and had to be checked before the result process could be started.

To ensure such efficiency in other works of the Council, they are striding towards a more digitally equipped functioning. This includes digitising the marksheets and certificates obtained between 1978 and 1995. The Council has successfully uploaded the marksheets and certificates obtained between 2012 to 2023 in Digilockers and the same can be expected for the ones obtained between 1997 to 2012 as well.

They have also introduced an academic portal wherein schools can make appeals for inclusion of a new subject, affiliation renewal and affiliation appeal amongst others. The Council in future plans to be equipped with a virtual or hybrid conferencing facility to stay in touch with the district offices. Education minister Bratya Basu commended Council’s efforts to digitally equip themselves.

“The Education and Higher Education department are trying their best to ensure that students can receive good higher education after completing school education to become self-reliant,” he said.