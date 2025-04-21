Online gaming addiction costs youth Rs 2.19 lakh in cyber fraud

BALURGHAT: A 30-year-old youth from Kushmandi block has reportedly lost Rs 2.19 lakh after falling victim to cyber fraud linked to an online game. Addicted to mobile gaming, the man installed a game via a link shared on social media. As he proceeded through various game levels, he was instructed to make payments with the lure of high returns. Believing he could earn lakhs by completing stages, the youth kept transferring money until he was left empty-handed.

Realising he had been duped, the victim lodged a written complaint at the Balurghat Cyber Crime Police Station. “A case has been registered based on the complaint,” confirmed Balurghat Sadar DSP Vikram Prasad.

The police have withheld the identity of the victim for investigative reasons. The youth admitted: “I didn’t realise I was falling into a trap. I lost a significant amount of money.”

Authorities warn that cyber fraudsters constantly change tactics — sometimes using trading apps, at other times exploiting OTPs over calls.

Currently, fake trading platforms and gaming apps are being used to target young individuals with false promises of quick money. The Cyber Crime Police have launched awareness campaigns, urging the public not to click on suspicious links or download unfamiliar games from

social media.