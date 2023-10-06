Online Durga Puja permission portal opened in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Online Durga Puja permission portal for South Dinajpur district has become operational. With this, now the listed Puja organisers can take permission from the district administration.



Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police, South Dinajpur said: “We have opened an online portal for the Puja organisers this year. Now all the listed Puja committees can apply for Puja permission for this year.” According to him, the district has a target to make the application process easy for the Puja organisers.

Incidentally, every year more than 100 Durga Pujas are held in Balurghat which include Club Puja, Barwari Puja and home Puja. There are about 92 police sanctioned Pujas organised in the city. Welcoming the decision of opening computer generated online Durga Puja permission portal, Ramakrishna Mondal, a local puja organiser, said: “It is a good move by the district administration. The listed Puja organisers can approach the police and the local administration to take permission for organising the Durga Puja in a hassle-free way.

In the previous years, we had to apply manually for the permission. It was a lengthy and time consuming process too. The new initiative will save the time.”