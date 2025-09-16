Online booking for elephant safaris to resumes from today

Alipurduar: Tourists visiting North Bengal will no longer have to queue up for elephant safari tickets. Starting September 16, the Forest department will restore the online booking system for elephant safaris in Gorumara and Jaldapara National Parks, allowing visitors from across India and abroad to reserve seats from the comfort of their homes. The announcement was made by Bhaskar JV, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), North Bengal.

The move comes months after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during an administrative meeting in Alipurduar on January 22, waived entry fees for tourists in protected forest areas. Following her directive, the Forest department suspended online booking for elephant and jeep safaris on January 27, shifting to an offline-only system. The change, however, led to widespread dissatisfaction among tourists and tour operators. Uncertainty over securing elephant safari tickets discouraged advance bookings for the new season, while the offline system also fueled black marketing in the Dooars. In response to mounting pressure from tourism stakeholders, the Forest department has decided to temporarily reinstate online booking for elephant safaris.

Currently, four trained elephants are deployed for safaris in Gorumara, while seven are allotted in Jaldapara. The same numbers will remain in service for the upcoming tourist season beginning September 16. Officials clarified that online booking for jeep safaris will remain suspended for now.

The tourism industry has welcomed the decision. Biswajit Saha, General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association, said: “The return of online booking for elephant safaris is undoubtedly good news. But the Forest department must also give serious thought to reinstating online bookings for jeep safaris.” Bhaskar JV confirmed the Forest department’s stance: “For now, the online booking system is being reintroduced only for elephant safaris. We have not yet reached any decision regarding jeep safaris.”