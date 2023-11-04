Onions being sold at Rs 55/kg at Sufal Bangla stalls

Kolkata: People of the state heaved a sigh of relief with Sufal Bangla stalls starting to sale onions at Rs 55 per kg from Saturday.



Prices of onion have shot up to around Rs 75-100 per kg in some retail markets

“About 12 tonnes of onion were made available at the 478 Sufal Bangla stalls across the state and more than 85 per cent of them have been sold. We will increase the supply as per demand,” a senior official of the state Agricultural Marketing department said.

Out of the total stalls of Sufal Bangla, 74 are static and the rest are mobile.

During Durga Puja, the onion price hovered in the range of Rs 40-45 per kg but it shot up since then.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed the Chief Secretary to intervene and take necessary measures to regulate the price of onion in the market.

The task force has also started paying visits to different markets in the city and its fringes to ensure that the price of vegetables and onions does not rise further.

“Vegetable prices have normalized and in some markets, onion that was selling at Rs 80 per kg a few days back has come down to Rs 65-70. We hope that onion price will dip drastically to around Rs 25 per kg,” member of task force Rabindranath

Koley said.

The task force team visited Bagmari and Maniktala markets on Saturday.