Onion prices continue to shoot north

Kolkata: Onion prices continue to remain a concern in few retail markets. According to a state task force member, the crackdown, which was supposed to take place after Bhai Phota, will be taken after Chhath Puja, which will be observed in the city from Sunday evening and will continue till November 20.



According to an official, in case of any irregularities in vegetable prices, the buyer can lodge a complaint through Lalbazar control room with the enforcement branch of the police, which will get forwarded to the state task force and the complaint will be taken accordingly.

Earlier this month, the cost of onions had risen to Rs 70-80 per kilogram, bringing tears to the eyes of buyers. At the time, dwindled supply from Nashik was one of the reasons given for the sudden increase in onion prices.

The hiked prices continued for sometime and were expected to reduce in a matter of days. According to the state task force member, the cost had gone down to Rs 55 ahead of Bhai Phota except for two to three markets, including VIP Market at Kakurgachi. They are yet to investigate the matter.

The two months, October and November, had an array of festivals like Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja, Bhai Phota and now Chhat Puja. According to vegetable sellers, the cost of vegetables during festival days usually rises but soon after it the cost settles, especially with the influx of winter vegetables like brinjal, string beans and peas, amongst others.

According to Rabindranath Koley, member of the state task force, the cost of vegetables had subsided after Lakshmi Puja.

During Diwali and Kali Puja, the prices increased by Rs 20 to Rs 50. However, after Bhai Phota, the cost of vegetables will go down again, Koley said. He added that other vegetables like lady’s finger and pointed gourd prices will remain high at Rs 70 to Rs 80 kilogram as their season has just ended.