Ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh casts a shadow on Milan Mela

Raiganj: The suspension of the annual Milan Mela (fair), a cherished event bringing together citizens from both India and Bangladesh, has left residents of Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district deeply disappointed. Scheduled to be held on December 6 at Makarhaat in Chainagar, the event has been called off due to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC along the India-Bangladesh border, prohibiting public gatherings in the area.

Police have begun making public announcements through loudspeakers, urging residents not to assemble near the border. The Milan Mela traditionally is held on the first Friday of December, drawing people from both sides of the border. Citizens from Bangladesh’s Thakurgaon district, including areas like Baliadangi, Pirganj, Ranisankail, Ruhia and Haripur, gather near the border fencing, while residents from Malon, Makarhaat, Pirhaat, Bisnupur, Birgram and Chainagar in Hemtabad reciprocate the visit. During this emotional reunion, people exchange gifts through the barbed wire fence; share thoughts and reconnect with long-separated relatives, often shedding tears.

Mojibur Rahaman, a resident of Malon, lamented the suspension, saying: “This mela has been a tradition since the days before the border fence was erected. After the Pathar Kali Puja in Bangladesh, families from both sides meet here. Our relatives from Haripur come every year and it brings us immense happiness.

It’s heartbreaking that the mela won’t happen this year.” Paritosh Barman from Chainagar echoed similar sentiments and stated. “Our relatives from Pirganj were supposed to come. We’ve already bought gifts for them and it’s shocking to hear the mela is canceled. We were eagerly waiting to meet them because they are in crisis because of the present turmoil in Bangladesh.”.

Usha Rani Barman, the Pradhan of Chainagar-I Gram Panchayat, confirmed the suspension, citing the turmoil in Bangladesh as the reason. “Police have been deployed and announcements are being made to inform everyone about the decision,” she added.

Sujit Lama, Inspector-in-Charge of Hemtabad Police Station, stated: “Due to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed near the border.

We’ve started using the public address system to inform residents not to gather at the border.”