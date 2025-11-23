Ongoing development projects & schemes must not lag amid SIR work, tells CS

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, on Saturday, held a meeting with district magistrates at Nabanna and instructed them to ensure that ongoing development projects and state-run schemes continue at full pace, alongside work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

A senior Nabanna official said Pant reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in detail and emphasised the need to meet all project deadlines. Secretaries of various departments were also present.

The meeting holds significance as many government officials are currently engaged in election-related duties and will remain so in the coming months, with the Assembly elections scheduled for April–May 2025.

According to sources, the Chief Secretary mentioned the completion of work undertaken under the ‘Amar Para, Amar Samadhan’ flagship programme in due time and submit reports accordingly in this regard. He also directed the district magistrates to stand by the families of the BLOs who have died.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had alleged that most of the BLOs have committed suicide, unable to cope with the work pressure associated with the SIR of electoral rolls. He also instructed officials to complete work under the Banglar Bari project within the notified deadlines and to maintain the ongoing momentum in the construction of rural roads.