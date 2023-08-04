Ones polluting waterbodies will be responsible for their restoration: HC

kolkata: Hearing a case on an attempt to fill up a waterbody to pave way for an illegal construction, the Calcutta High Court is learnt to have directed that in such cases, the waterbody needs to be restored to its original state by the accused person.



The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing a case where in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, a waterbody is being allegedly filled up to pave the way for an illegal construction.

The counsel of the petitioner is learnt to have brought to the attention of the court that a waterbody of 30 bigha, adjacent to Baruipur platform, is being gradually filled up by a local club throwing garbage into it. The PIL was filed in this regard. The court directed that the local club/organisation concerned will have to then pay for the cleaning work of the pond.

The court further directed that a committee has to be formed within the next two months comprising a representative of the general manager of the Eastern Railway, a representative the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, the representative of the Block Development Officer of Baruipur, representative of the Pollution Control Board and a representative from the local municipal body. The committee will be in charge of taking up the cleaning of the waterbody. The state administration will have to ensure that cleaning gets done within that time frame, it is learnt.

The court made it clear that if any such club or private organisation is found polluting a waterbody, the district magistrate will have the power to take action against them, which includes charging them for cleaning work.