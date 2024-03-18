‘One who is taking you to Tamluk will ensure you are defeated...’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Sunday advised retired Kolkata High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay not to contest from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency as Trinamool Congress is going to win from this seat. Ghosh also said that the Opposition leader will ensure his defeat in Tamluk.

It was speculated that Gangopadhyay may be fielded by the BJP for Tomluk LS seat. BJP has not, however, fielded its candidate for Tamluk.

Trinamool youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya is contesting from the Tamluk seat. In a post on X, Ghosh said: “Shri Abhijit Gangopadhyay, A request for you. You were controversial when you were a judge. You are under question after tendering resignation. You are being criticized after joining BJP. It is a request to please tell them that you are not going to contest. Trinamool Congress will win the seat. You will earn a bad name to your reputation. One who is taking you to Tamluk will ensure your defeat in Tamluk.”