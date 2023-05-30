One-time regularisation of autos: Applications invited

kolkata: The Public Vehicles department (PVD) on Monday invited applications from auto owners plying their autos from March 31, 2019, to March 31, 2022, with no valid registration number or permits for one-time regularisation.



According to the department, the last date for submission is September this year. The applications have been invited from three categories–autos plying on the road within the mentioned duration with engine number and chassis number but without any valid registration number, registered autos with permits but plying on a different route, and registered autos with no permit.

The state Transport department on March 21 had decided to regularise the unauthorised autos-rickshaws plying since March 31, 2019, on the city routes. The decision was taken based on a report submitted by the committee formed by the department to review the matter.

A committee was formed after the reports received by the department from various stakeholders regarding plying of unauthorised auto-rickshaws on many routes falling under Kolkata RTA jurisdiction. These auto-rickshaws did not have valid registration, insurance certificate, tax receipt, permit, and pollution under control certificate, amongst other documents. The lack of these essential documents raised concern over the safety and security of the passengers travelling in unauthorised autos, and common road users, as well as the difficulties in getting legal assistance in case of an accident.