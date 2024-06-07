One of the prime accused in B’desh MP murder case ‘extradited to India from Nepal’

Kolkata: Nepal has extradited one of the prime accused of Bangladesh Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar murder case identified as Md. Siyam Hossain to India recently.

According to a report published by Nepal media, ‘myrepublica.nagariknetwork.com’ Siyam was sent to India by land.

Siyam is one of the prime accused of Anar’s murder. The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) came to know about Siyam after Jihad Hawaladar was arrested.

Sources informed that Siyam was also present in the New Town flat where Anar

was murdered. After CID came to know that he had fled to Nepal, a request was made to the Nepal Police to detain Siyam. Bangladesh Police had also reportedly got in touch with the Nepal Police through diplomatic channels in order to get Siyam. However, as Siyam had fled to Nepal from India, Nepal Police refused the request made by the Bangladesh Police and extradited him to India. As soon as Siyam crossed the border, he was arrested. Siyam is being brought to the city on transit remand soon. It may be mentioned that Anar was murdered inside a flat in a housing complex in New Town last month and his body was mutilated by Hawaladar.

While some of the body parts of the Bangladesh MP were flushed through the toilet, the rest were dumped in the Bagjola Canal at Krishnamati area of Polerhat as claimed by Hawaladar. The investigation

is underway.