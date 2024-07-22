KOLKATA: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government would provide shelter to individuals from Bangladesh who seek refuge, amidst ongoing unrest in the neighboring country, Ghatal TMC MP and Bengali actor-producer Dev has called Bangladesh ‘one of the most peace



loving countries’.

Taking to social media, TMC’s star politician also expressed his prayers for the people of Bangladesh, hoping that peace will soon be restored in the country, which is currently experiencing severe violence over the quota system for civil service jobs.

“One of the most Peace Loving n loving countries that I know is Bangladesh. My heart goes out for the people of Bangladesh.Just praying that peace prevails soon.Not only me whole India is praying for Bangladesh,” Dev posted along with an image of a Bangladesh flag. In fact, Dev was supposed to make his debut in Bangladesh with ‘Commando’ and even shared the poster of his first Bangladeshi film on social media in 2020, but it didn’t materialize. However, he enjoys a huge fan following in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, prior to the Chief Minister’s remarks on Bangladesh during TMC’s Martyrs’ Day event on Sunday, several Tollywood celebrities had already voiced their concerns about the violence in the neighbouring country. Swastika Mukherjee, who visited Bangladesh a few months ago, posted, “I hope that Bangladesh will find peace. From afar, all I can do is pray for it.”

Veteran singer-songwriter Kabir Suman mentioned on social media that if he could be in Dhaka, he would have sat on the streets urging everyone to maintain peace. Musicians Indraadip Das Gupta and Sahana Bajpaie also paid tribute to Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, who died in the violence.