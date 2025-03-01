One of the kingpins of digital arrest fraud held

Kolkata: Kolkata Police apprehended Yogesh Dua, 36, one of the kingpins of digital arrest scam. Dua, who was arrested from Vivek Vihar, Delhi, on February 23, is being brought to Kolkata on transit remand. Eleven individuals have been arrested previously in connection with the scam.

A fraud amounting to Rs 47 lakh began in June 2024. A Golf Green resident was tricked into thinking her credentials were being used to send illegal drugs and for money laundering.

Under duress, she made several payments as instructed by the fraudsters.

Investigators followed a money trail which led to raids in Anandapur, Patuli, and Narendrapur in September 2024, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals and the dismantling of a makeshift office dealing in fake accounts.

On January 9, 2024, Chirag Kapoor, identified as the chief operator of this racket, was arrested in Bangalore.