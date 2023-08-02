One-of-a-kind trans talent show held in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The city played host to ‘Aalpin,’ a one-of-a-kind trans talent show, which celebrated and showcased the untapped potential, unwavering passion, and artistry of the talented transgender community in Bengal. Organised by Sangita Sinha of the Angel Nabajiban Welfare Society, only 16 selected candidates got the chance to sashay down the ramp. “It’s an initiative to bring to limelight how talented the transgender individuals are. They have long been marginalised and denied the recognition they rightfully deserve, despite possessing education and skills. The event is a reminder that talent knows no gender, and every individual deserves the opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Sinha. She also added that they have received an overwhelming number of auditions from transgender individuals across the state.



The show featured a spectacular fashion extravaganza, where each participant dazzled the audience with their unique style. The event saw the participation of TMC leader Madan Mitra as the special guest, Sovan Chatterjee, Baisakhi Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee, Keya Seth, Haranath Chakraborty, Papiya Adhikari, Madhabilata Mitra, and others. Participants also danced to the iconic songs from several Uttam Kumar acted films. Shruti Biswas was declared the winner. “The event served as a platform for these talented individuals to break free and express their true selves with confidence,” said Prashanta Sinha, another organiser.