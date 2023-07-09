One more Trinamool supporter dead in Malda in poll violence

Malda: With one more falling victim to the poll violence in Malda, the death toll in the district increased to two.



A Trinamool worker, Motiur Rahaman (45) was stabbed to death in the area under booth number 153, Bhagabanpur under the Baishnabnagar police station in Malda.

The deceased had come to cast his vote on Saturday. Allegedly, Congress-supported miscreants then repeatedly stabbed him and he died late in the evening. 6 others were injured in the incident.

After getting information about the incident, the police went to the spot to recover the dead body and sent the dead body to Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Investigation of the incident has started. Notably, Sheikh Malek, 42 years old, also died in the Gopalpur area of Manikchak.

From Sunday morning Jaharpur village of Mashaldaha GP under the Harishchandrapur police station was agitated with repeated exchange of bombs and gunfire between Trinamool and Congress. Two people have been injured in the incident. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, District Superintendent of Police, said: “Two people have died. An investigation into the incident has started.”

Meanwhile, according to the election cell of Malda, a total of 83.05 per cent of votes had been cast on Saturday. Among 2773401 electors 2303492 have exercised their electoral rights among sporadic violence.

Kaliachak II came out with the highest poll percentage at 88.58 per cent while Bamongola had the least at 77.34

per cent.