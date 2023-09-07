One more held for beating up four people

Siliguri: One more youth has been arrested in connection with the incident of beating two youths along with two women by some intoxicated youths when they tried to stop them from consuming alcohol and drugs in Siliguri.



The accused has been identified as Bishnu Das, a resident of More Bajar in Siliguri.

A total of two people have been arrested in the incident so far. The incident occurred on Monday night in Ward number 33 in Siliguri. The intoxicated youths allegedly beat up Ranjit, his friend and two women with bamboo sticks.