One more arrested in Siliguri minor trafficking case

Siliguri: Siliguri Junction Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested one more accused in the case of minor girl trafficking in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Md Salman, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar. In total, six people have been arrested in this case so far.



Recently, a woman was trying to flee with three minor girls from ward number 4. She had boarded a train from Junction with them claiming that she would be making video clips for social media with them on the train. However, when the train started running, one of the minors managed to get down while the other two remained on the train.

After the minor, who had managed to escape, informed the incident to her family, the family members of the other two lodged a complaint. On August 11, a civic volunteer’s wife was arrested along with two other women from NJP area and the two minors were rescued. The arrested have been identified as Suhana Ansari, Zarina Begum and Jaigun Nisha Ansari. Jaigun Nisha Ansari is the wife of a civic volunteer working at the Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

Allegedly, there was a plan to smuggle the two minors to Delhi.