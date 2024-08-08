One killed, three injured in separate road mishaps

Kolkata: One person was killed and three were injured in three separate accidents from late on Tuesday night till Wednesday evening across the Kolkata Police jurisdiction.



On Tuesday night around 2 am, a youth riding a scooter along the D P S Road in the Charu Market area without wearing a helmet was hit by a vehicle which fled after the accident.

The youth identified as Krishnendu Das (30) fell on the road and suffered critical head injuries.

He was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital by the police where Das was declared brought dead.

Police have started checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the offending vehicle. Around 6:50 am on Wednesday, a bicyclist suffered minor injuries after a bus hit him from behind while he was moving along the M G Road towards Central Avenue.

The bicyclist identified as Somnath Kundu was rushed to a hospital from where Kundu was discharged after necessary treatment. The third accident took place on Basanti Highway near Paglahat in Chandaneswar area where a motorcycle rammed behind a static bus. The rider and the pillion were rushed to a local nursing home from where one of them was shifted to SSKM Hospital. Police have seized both the motorcycle and the bus and detained the driver.