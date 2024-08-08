MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > One killed, three injured in separate road mishaps
Bengal

One killed, three injured in separate road mishaps

BY Gourab Neto7 Aug 2024 7:17 PM GMT

Kolkata: One person was killed and three were injured in three separate accidents from late on Tuesday night till Wednesday evening across the Kolkata Police jurisdiction.

On Tuesday night around 2 am, a youth riding a scooter along the D P S Road in the Charu Market area without wearing a helmet was hit by a vehicle which fled after the accident.

The youth identified as Krishnendu Das (30) fell on the road and suffered critical head injuries.

He was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital by the police where Das was declared brought dead.

Police have started checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the offending vehicle. Around 6:50 am on Wednesday, a bicyclist suffered minor injuries after a bus hit him from behind while he was moving along the M G Road towards Central Avenue.

The bicyclist identified as Somnath Kundu was rushed to a hospital from where Kundu was discharged after necessary treatment. The third accident took place on Basanti Highway near Paglahat in Chandaneswar area where a motorcycle rammed behind a static bus. The rider and the pillion were rushed to a local nursing home from where one of them was shifted to SSKM Hospital. Police have seized both the motorcycle and the bus and detained the driver.

Gourab Neto

Gourab Neto


Next Story
Share it
X