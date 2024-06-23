MillenniumPost
One killed as motorcycle rams behind taxi

BY Team MP23 Jun 2024 6:00 PM GMT

Kolkata: A woman was killed in a road accident while her friend suffered minor injuries on Saturday evening in New Town after a motorcycle rammed behind a taxi.

According to sources, on Saturday around 6:45 pm, a youth was riding his motorcycle while his friend Triyashi Pal (21) was sitting on the pillion moving towards the Akansha Crossing. It is alleged that the motorcycle was moving at a high speed.

While passing through the Eco Park gate number 1, the youth somehow lost control and rammed behind a taxi that was waiting for passengers. The two-wheeler rammed behind the taxi so hard that a

portion of the trunk of the taxi got damaged.

The police personnel who were on duty at the spot rushed the youth and Pal to a private hospital in Haldirams area where the woman was declared brought dead.

Police have seized the motorcycle and the taxi as well. Sources informed that despite the woman wearing a helmet, the strap was not properly set. As a result, when the accident took place, due to its impact the helmet went off.

Despite police trying to control the overspeeding tendency of a section of motorists, none are following traffic norms and directions of the cops. As the motorists find a straight obstruction-free way to Akansha Crossing from Eco Park Gate number 1, they often accelerate and violate speed restrictions which leads to accidents in several instances.

Team MP

