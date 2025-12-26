One killed, another injured in separate road mishaps

Kolkata: One person was killed and another injured in two separate road accidents in the city late on Thursday night and early on Friday morning, police said.

In the first incident, a 27-year-old motorcyclist died after his bike skidded off Julpia Road in the Haridevpur area around 12:30 am on Friday. The victim, identified as Emmanuel Ghosh, lost control of the motorcycle near Hospital More and fell onto the road, sustaining multiple injuries.

He was rushed to MR Bangur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

In another incident, a youth sustained head injuries after a medium goods vehicle (MGV) collided head-on with a car at Hastings around 5:30 am. The car was travelling towards Metiabruz, while the MGV was approaching from the opposite direction along Kidderpore Road.

Police said the MGV, which was carrying livestock, allegedly violated its lane near the Hastings crossing, leading to the collision. The airbags in the car were deployed, saving the driver and the front-seat passenger. However, the rear-seat passenger, identified as Bikash Mahato, was injured in the impact.

The driver of the MGV fled the spot immediately after the accident.