One killed, 5 injured in road accident

Kolkata: A resident of Dakshineswar was killed and five others were injured in a road accident on Asian Highway 2 in Kalimpong on Thursday morning. All the six persons were travelling in a car to reach Chuikhim in Kalimpong to enjoy holidays.

According to sources, Indrasish Chakraborty a resident of Domestic para in Dakshineswar was going to Chuikhim with his family in a car. Indrasish reportedly owns a house in Chuikhim. On Thursday morning while passing through Gosainpur on Asian Highway 2, the car in which Indrasish and others were travelling rammed behind a bus.

Local residents rushed the injured passengers of the car to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital where Indrasish was declared brought dead. The other injured persons were admitted to the hospital. Among them, one person is critical. It is alleged that the passenger bus coming from Bihar suddenly stopped in the middle of the road.

As the distance between the bus and the car was less, the driver failed to apply the brakes and subsequently rammed behind the bus.

Police have registered a case and started a probe. Though it was alleged that the accident took place due to the sudden halt of the bus, cops are also trying to find out whether the car driver had fallen asleep or not.