One killed, 2 injured as tusker strays into Falakata

Alipurduar: One person died and two others were injured after a tusker elephant wandered into a residential area of Jateshwar under Falakata block early Thursday morning, causing panic among locals.

Around 6 am, amid dense fog, the elephant entered the Jateshwar Madrasapara area, damaging several vehicles parked outside a fish ice factory. It then moved to Hedayetnagar Ramkrishna Pally, where Tumpa Debnath was seriously injured. She was initially taken to Birpara State General Hospital and later referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. A van driver was also injured in the same area.

In Purba Bankandi, the elephant fatally attacked 55-year-old Pabitra Roy. His body was recovered by forest officials and police and sent for post-mortem examination.

The elephant is currently standing near a bamboo grove beside a lemon orchard close to human settlements.

Forest personnel from the Jaldapara Forest Division and police from the Jateshwar outpost have reached the site.

DFO Parveen Kaswan said: “Efforts are underway to drive the elephant back into the forest. A compensation of Rs.5 lakh will be provided to the family of the deceased, and the Forest Department is responsible for the treatment of the injured.”