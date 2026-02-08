One killed, 15 injured as Digha-bound bus overturns

Kolkata: One passenger was killed and at least 15 others were injured after a

Digha-bound private bus overturned when a tyre burst during an overtaking attempt on National Highway 16 in West Midnapore on Saturday morning.

Police said the accident occurred around 10 am at Sankoa, under the jurisdiction of the Kharagpur Police Station. The bus was travelling from the Amlashuli area of Midnapore to Digha with around 70 passengers on board.

According to police sources, the driver tried to overtake another bus when one of the tyres suddenly burst, causing him to lose control. The bus overturned on the highway.

A female passenger died in the accident. The injured were rescued and taken to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, while some were admitted to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Local residents started the rescue work before the police arrived. The damaged bus has been removed, and an investigation has commenced.