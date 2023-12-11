One injured in shootout at Basirhat

Kolkata: A man suffered bullet injury while he was buying sweets at a shop in Collegepara of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas on Sunday night.



According to sources, on Sunday night a few youths went to the sweets shop styled as Maya Sweets. The youths reportedly asked an employee of the shop to serve a few ‘rasogollas’. While eating the sweets, the youths allegedly started shouting at the employees claiming that the ‘rasogolla’ served to them were not fresh.

When the owner Tapas Mondal denied the allegation and asked them not to shout, the youths allegedly started assaulting the employees and Mondal. When a few other shop owners adjacent to the sweets shop tried to stop the accused youths, they were also beaten up.

After a few moments the accused youths left. Within an hour of the incident, the accused persons returned and this time suddenly started shooting. A man identified as Nabin Kumar Das buying sweets at that moment was shot on his waist. As soon as he fell down, the accused fled. Das was rushed to Basirhat Super Specialty Hospital and later shifted to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.