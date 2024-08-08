One injured in Jodhpur Park cafe fire

Kolkata: A massive explosion triggered panic among local residents of the Jodhpur Park Road area on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out inside a cafe. One of the staff suffered critical burn injuries and was admitted at the M R Bangur Hospital.



Sources said, around 11 am on Wednesday, the cafe located on the ground floor of a three storied building located at 240, Jodhpur Park road was opened. While the staff were getting ready for the cooking, suddenly the fire broke out near the LPG cylinder. Before the employees could get out, an explosion took place and the fire aggravated. Due to the explosion, an employee identified as Chandra Kumar Gurung suffered burn injuries. He was rescued by the other employees and rushed to a local hospital in Jodhpur Park. Later, Gurung was shifted to M R Bangur Hospital for better treatment.

After the incident, one fire tender was pressed into action and the fire was doused around 12:15 pm. It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a leakage in the LPG cylinder. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.