One injured in blast in jewellery shop

The shutter of a closed jewellery shop was blown away in a blast that rocked the Kaliganj Police Station area in Nadia on Saturday morning.

The owner, who was inside the shop, sustained severe burn injuries. Some adjacent shops also suffered damage due to the intensity of the blast.

The shutter of the shop was found flung at a distance. The roof of the shop also bore the brunt of the blast. The residents of the area rescued the owner of the shop Saidul Sheikh and rushed him to Saktinagar District Hospital with severe burn injuries. He is stated to be in critical condition.

The inside of the shop was engulfed in a thick column of smoke. The cause of the incident has not been ascertained. The police have started a probe to ascertain what led to the sudden blast.

Saidul used to stay inside his shop during the night which mainly dealt with polishing of jewellery. Eight other surrounding shops have also suffered damages, according to police sources. The cylinder inside the shop may have triggered the blast, as per the primary investigation.