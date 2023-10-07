One hurt after car rams into lamp post on Maa Flyover

Kolkata: In another accident on Maa Flyover, one person was injured after a speeding car lost control and hit the divider on Saturday. Few days ago, a college student died and four were gravely injured after a private car lost control and rammed into the lamp post on the medium divider.



According to reports, on Saturday, a speeding car lost control and hit the divider, breaking the signal post.

The car was moving towards Park Circus Seven Point. The driver was rescued by the local people and taken to a hospital for primary treatment by Kolkata Police.

A tow truck removed the private car from the flyover. The accident led to traffic congestion.

On September 30 midnight, a similar accident had taken place. According to a news report, locals claim that the car was speeding when it lost control and rammed into the lamp post. It was reported that the driver got stuck between the steering wheel and the seat. The rescue team had to use a cutter machine to help the injured people out of the car.

According to a news agency, after the accident Kolkata Traffic Police decided to concentrate on Maa Flyover and plans to install around two more cameras which will automatically record speeding. They have reportedly registered 60-65 cases of speeding this year till now.